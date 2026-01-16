Stage 212 opens 2026 season with “Little Women: The Broadway Musical”

Stage 212 in La Salle will present "Little Women" Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Feb. 6-15, 2026. (Image provided by Stage 212 )

Stage 212 in La Salle will present “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” Feb. 6-8 and 13-15.

The musical, with music by Jason Howland and book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and Allan Knee, is based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. It follows the four March sisters as they navigate adolescence and adulthood in Civil War-era New England, with Jo March at the center as an aspiring writer seeking independence and artistic fulfillment.

The cast includes Megan Zomboracz as Jo March, Suzannah Walter as Marmee March, Ivy Soens as Beth March, Paisley Smith as Amy March, Ashley Hurst as Meg March, Fredrick Davis as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence III, Monika Sudakov as Aunt March and Mrs. Kirke, Reid Tomasson as Professor Bhaer, Michael Lee as Mr. Laurence and Austin Montgomery as Mr. John Brooke.

Karen Lesman directs the production.

Friday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 and will be available to the general public beginning Jan. 26. Tickets can be purchased at the box office on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours, or online at stage212.org.

Stage 212 is located at 700 First St., La Salle.

A full description and content warnings are available on the theater’s website.