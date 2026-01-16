Seneca, Serena girls hoops roll to league victories: The Times Thursday roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca's Graysen Provance (Provided by Seneca High School)

Seneca 60, Putnam County 40: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (6-13, 1-3) outscored the visiting Panthers 31-15 in the middle two quarters in the Tri-County Conference victory.

Graysen Provance led Seneca with a game-high 22 points with Tessa Krull adding nine points and Elsa Douglas eight points. Emma Mino and Kylee Rowley each chipped in six points.

Serena junior Anna Hjerpe (Brian Hoxsey)

Serena 52, Newark 23: At Newark, the Huskers, led by 15 points from Anna Hjerpe, topped the Norsemen in the Little Ten Conference game to improve to 11-10 overall and 3-1 in league action.

Brynley Glade (three assists) and Kendall Whiteaker (four rebounds) each had 11 points for Serena, while Alexa McNally (five rebounds), Finley Jobst (three rebounds, five assists) and Parker Twait (three rebounds0 all scored four points.

Indian Creek 39, Earlville 33: At Earlville, the Red Raiders dropped the LTC contest to the Timberwolves.

Earlville was led by Addie Scherer (11 points, seven rebounds), Audrey Scherer (eight points, 18 rebounds) and Kyley Helgesen (nine points).

Peotone 53, Streator 39: At Peotone, the Bulldogs hung tough but eventually fell to the Blue Devils in the Illinois Central Eight Conference game.

Ava Gwaltney netted 23 points, including hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and had 10 rebounds for Streator, while Rhea Huey added seven points.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59, Fieldcrest 34: At Mackinaw, the Knights fell behind 14-3 after one quarter and 33-14 at halftime in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Chiefs.

Macy Gochanour popped in 17 points for Fieldcrest, while TeriLynn Timmerman added 11 points.

Limestone 38, Ottawa 33: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates (10-7) dropped the home game to the Rockets.

Boys wrestling

Sycamore 67, Ottawa 8: At Sycamore, the Pirates fell in the Interstate 8 Conference dual.