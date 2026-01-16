Shaw Local

OSF Center for Health in Streator hosting diabetes support group

Jan. 21 session covers burnout, coping strategies and emergency planning

Police have taped off the emergency room entrance Sunday, April 20, 2025, to OSF Center for Health-Streator.

Police have taped off the emergency room entrance Sunday, April 20, 2025, to OSF Center for Health-Streator. (Derek Barichello)

By Mathias Woerner

The OSF Center for Health in Streator will host a diabetes support group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 21, in the Community Education Center.

The event will be hosted by Anne Lauterjung, a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and certified diabetes care and education specialist.

Join Lauterjung and others for a casual, open discussion on coping with diabetes burnout, learning practical tools for emotional support and preparing a backup plan for when your insulin pump goes out.

All experience levels are welcome – whether you’re just getting started or have been managing diabetes for years.

The OSF Center for Health is located at 111 Spring St. For more information, call 815-673-4528 or visit osfhealthcare.org/streator.

