OSF Center for Health in Streator hosting diabetes support group

The OSF Center for Health in Streator will host a diabetes support group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 21, in the Community Education Center.
The event will be hosted by Anne Lauterjung, a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and certified diabetes care and education specialist.
Join Lauterjung and others for a casual, open discussion on coping with diabetes burnout, learning practical tools for emotional support and preparing a backup plan for when your insulin pump goes out.
All experience levels are welcome – whether you’re just getting started or have been managing diabetes for years.
The OSF Center for Health is located at 111 Spring St. For more information, call 815-673-4528 or visit osfhealthcare.org/streator.