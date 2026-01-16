Notebook: Dubuque’s Grady Thompson named as ARC Player of the Week

Dubuque junior Grady Thompson of Princeton was named as the American Rivers Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week. In two games, he averaged 21 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and was 12-13 at the line (92.3%). (Photo provided by the University of Dubuque)

Junior guard Grady Thompson of the University of Dubuque, was named as the American Rivers Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for his play last week.

Thompson, who was a AP First-Team All-Stater from Princeton, led the Spartans to a 2-0 week in conference play with wins over Wartburg and Nebraska Wesleyan. He was named as the ARC Player of the Week twice last season.

He played all but four minutes against Wartburg on Thursday, Jan. 7, producing a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double in a 75-63, come-from-behind win. He was a perfect 9-9 on free throws.

In the next game at Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday, Jan. 9, Thompson finished with 15 points and a trio of steals with a 3-4 day at the line to seal the win for the Spartans over the previously unbeaten Prairie Wolves in conference play.

Over the last week Thompson averaged 21 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and was 12-13 at the line (92.3%).

On the season, Thompson is averaging 19.1 ppg with a season-high of 33 points against and five other games of 26 or more points. He missed three games for the Spartans (10-5) with a hamstring injury.

Driscoll takes a knee

Princeton has lost senior standout Camryn Driscoll to a knee injury on layup in the first half of the Jan. 8 game at Erie-Prophetstown. She has partial tear of her lateral meniscus to her knee.

The Tigresses won that game, but dropped their next game without Driscoll at home on Monday, falling to Kewanee 40-37, now 1-2 in their senior point guard’s absence.

“We are devastated for her because she pours so much into the game and means a lot to our team. We are praying for the best and that she is able to recover soon,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said

The PHS coach said it’s going to take “everybody being the best version of themselves to help fill that void.”

“We’ve still got a lot of season left. We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves,” Gonigam added.

Keighley Davis (left) and Camryn Driscoll (Photos provided)

Davis closing on PHS record

Princeton Senior Keighley Davis continues her chase on Tiah Romagnoli’s scoring program record of 1,506, now with 1,423 after netting nine in Thursday at Newman. Romagnoli was a three-time BCR Player of the Year.

Driscoll netted her 1,000th-career point in the first game of the season and rests idle at 1,203.

Tigresses ranked 10th

The Princeton girls remained in this week’s AP Poll, tied with Manteno (17-2) at No. 10. The Tigresses were ranked No. 7 in the first poll of the season last week.

Breese Central (16-2) is ranked No. 1 with two first-place votes, one point ahead of Nashville (18-2), which received the other six first-place votes.