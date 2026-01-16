Mendota High School went on soft lockdown Friday morning

Mendota Township High School went on soft lockdown Friday morning for roughly 30 minutes during first and second period. (Mathias Woerner)

Mendota Township High School went on soft lockdown Friday morning for roughly 30 minutes during first and second periods. Mendota police were in the area helping execute multiple search warrants.

Superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh said the school followed the advice of Mendota police, including the school’s resource officer, when iot went on soft lockdown.

“We assisted along with several other agencies,” said Mendota police chiefJason Martin. “We had several search warrants, including a house near the school so we notified the SRO for precaution.”

The house near the school is along U.S. 52, while the other searches were on Illinois Avenue. and Diana Drive.

One of the other agencies Mendota police worked in conjunction with was the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team.