Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau offers scholarships for students

Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau is offering scholarships for students pursuing higher education in agriculture or any field. (Photo provided by Lynn Betts, USDA)

Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau is offering scholarships for students pursuing higher education in agriculture or any field.

The “Advance in Ag” scholarship provides $1,500 for students planning to study agriculture at any college or trade school. Farm Bureau membership is not required.

An additional $2,000 scholarship is available for dependents of Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau members pursuing higher education in any field at any college or trade school.

Applications are available online at mpfarmbureau.org/scholarships starting Feb. 1. The deadline to submit applications is March 15.

Marshall-Putnam applicants can also apply for scholarships through the Iowa Agriculture and Agribusiness Foundation at iaafoundation.org.

For more information, visit mpfarmbureau.org/scholarships.