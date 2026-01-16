Logan Junior High recognizes citizenship award winners

Princeton Logan Junior High School has announced its second-quarter citizenship award winners, recognizing students who demonstrate concern for others, active school participation, responsible leadership, and courage.
The school’s citizenship program emphasizes both academic and extracurricular achievement.
5th Grade
Avery Trotter, Liam Hubbard, Jynnevieve Kantin, Remey Johnson, Ada Patel
6th Grade
Koby Berlinski, Sophia Kautz-Ayala
7th Grade
Luke Ozburn, Zoey Maurice
8th Grade
Tessa Thornton, Ethan Meyer