Logan Junior High recognizes citizenship award winners

Second quarter honorees demonstrate leadership and service

By Shaw Local News Network

Princeton Logan Junior High School has announced its second-quarter citizenship award winners, recognizing students who demonstrate concern for others, active school participation, responsible leadership, and courage.

The school’s citizenship program emphasizes both academic and extracurricular achievement.

5th Grade

Avery Trotter, Liam Hubbard, Jynnevieve Kantin, Remey Johnson, Ada Patel

6th Grade

Koby Berlinski, Sophia Kautz-Ayala

7th Grade

Luke Ozburn, Zoey Maurice

8th Grade

Tessa Thornton, Ethan Meyer

