Jeff Vezain to be inducted into OTHS Hall of Fame

The Ottawa Township High School Educational Foundation is inducting Jeff Vezain into its 2026 Hall of Fame class. (Photo provided by Ottawa High School)

The Ottawa Township High School Educational Foundation is inducting Jeff Vezain into its 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Vezain and other members of the 2026 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined in an induction ceremony at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 24 at the OTHS auditorium. A banquet will follow at the K of C Hall in Ottawa. Tickets for the event are $45.

Vezain participated in track and basketball during his time at OTHS, becoming a co-captain of the 1990-91 mens’ varisty basketball team.

Vezain graduated in 1991 and attended Northern Illinois University before embarking on a 20-year career as a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actor, and dancer.

He has appeared in national television commercials, print ads, and lent his voice to radio spots.

Vezain is currently a member of the Lt. Dan Band, one of the nation’s most recognized military-support performance groups.

The band was originally named for the character in the award-winning film Forrest Gump.

Vezain has served as lead singer of the band in over 500 shows performed in more than a dozen countries on more than 150 military bases, the United States Capitol, and the Grand Ole Opry.

Vezain will be introduced along with other members of the 2026 Hall of Fame class in between basketball games at OTHS in Kingman Gym on Jan 23.

For information on purchasing tickets or other details about the event, contact Susan MacDonald at smacdonald@ottawahigh.com or Kelly Schmitt at kschmitt@ottawahigh.com.