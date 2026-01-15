Seneca boys wrestling wins twice: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Seneca 63, St. Bede 17; Seneca 60, Manteno 15: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved their dual record to 17-7 with wins over the Bruins and Panthers on Wednesday.

Gunner Varland (157), Chris Thompson (113/120), Mike Kucinic (138) and Sean Robertson (150) all earned a pair of wins, while Cam Chapman (106), Raiden Terry (126), Aydan Perez (144) and Landen Venecia (190) each posted single triumphs.

Girls basketball

Manteno 53, Seneca 45: At Manteno, the host Panthers outscored the Irish 30-22 in the second half.

Seneca (5-13) was led by Graysen Provance (16 points), Tessa Krull (10 points) and Camryn Stecken (six points).

Boys basketball

Aurora Christian 57, Newark 41: At Aurora, the Norsemen dropped to 10-7 on the season with the loss to the host Eagles.

Cody Kulbartz had 17 points and eight rebounds for Newark, while Reggie Chapman recorded 10 points and six assists.