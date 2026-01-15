Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

La Salle County grand jury: Jan 13, 2026

.

.

By Tom Collins

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Jan. 13, and returned the following indictments:

  • Antonio Ortiz, 39, of Chicago (two counts of operating a commercial vehicle under the influence)
  • Alison D. Brelie, 41, of Streator (obstructing justice)
  • Robert J. Hudson, 27, of Dwight (unlawful possession of cannabis)
  • Jay A. Durbin, 52, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)
  • Joseph W. Wheaton, 34, of Streator (driving on a revoked license)
  • Avery J. Barrett, 31, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
  • Toni Y. Martinez, 46, of Melrose Park (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
  • Alexis Sanchez, 46, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
  • Eric N. Fischer, 46, of La Salle (criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government property)
  • Robert K. Maloy, 37, of Princeton (aggravated battery)
  • William H. Shan, 68, homeless (unlawful failure to register as a sex offender)
  • Corey D. Yates, 44, of Decatur (retail theft)
  • Keaon M. Johnson, 34, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful use of a debit card, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, retail theft)
  • Jasmine D. Scott, 31, of Ottawa (unlawful use of a debit card)
  • Andranasia S. Robinson, 25, of Chicago (retail theft)
  • Douglas D. Blair, 58, of Ottawa (criminal sexual assault)
  • Timothy J. Pryzybylski, 35, of Ottawa (burglary)
  • Michael G. Thompson, 30, of Ottawa (burglary)
  • Darnell C. Smith, 40, of La Salle (retail theft)
  • Angela G. Hernandez, 25, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
  • Dawn M. Bachman, 38, of Toluca (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
  • Nicholas R. Carlson, 30, of Marseilles (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
  • Rickey O. Gamble, 39, of Lacon (two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
  • Tony L. Channell, 50, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
  • William J. Grennan, 35, of Ottawa (five counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)
  • Dylan R. Janke, 22, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
La Salle CountyLa Salle County CourtNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesMyWebTimesMendota
Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.