La Salle County grand jury: Jan 13, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Jan. 13, and returned the following indictments:
- Antonio Ortiz, 39, of Chicago (two counts of operating a commercial vehicle under the influence)
- Alison D. Brelie, 41, of Streator (obstructing justice)
- Robert J. Hudson, 27, of Dwight (unlawful possession of cannabis)
- Jay A. Durbin, 52, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)
- Joseph W. Wheaton, 34, of Streator (driving on a revoked license)
- Avery J. Barrett, 31, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
- Toni Y. Martinez, 46, of Melrose Park (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Alexis Sanchez, 46, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Eric N. Fischer, 46, of La Salle (criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government property)
- Robert K. Maloy, 37, of Princeton (aggravated battery)
- William H. Shan, 68, homeless (unlawful failure to register as a sex offender)
- Corey D. Yates, 44, of Decatur (retail theft)
- Keaon M. Johnson, 34, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful use of a debit card, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, retail theft)
- Jasmine D. Scott, 31, of Ottawa (unlawful use of a debit card)
- Andranasia S. Robinson, 25, of Chicago (retail theft)
- Douglas D. Blair, 58, of Ottawa (criminal sexual assault)
- Timothy J. Pryzybylski, 35, of Ottawa (burglary)
- Michael G. Thompson, 30, of Ottawa (burglary)
- Darnell C. Smith, 40, of La Salle (retail theft)
- Angela G. Hernandez, 25, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
- Dawn M. Bachman, 38, of Toluca (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
- Nicholas R. Carlson, 30, of Marseilles (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
- Rickey O. Gamble, 39, of Lacon (two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
- Tony L. Channell, 50, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)
- William J. Grennan, 35, of Ottawa (five counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)
- Dylan R. Janke, 22, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)