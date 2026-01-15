La Salle County grand jury: Jan 13, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Jan. 13, and returned the following indictments:

Antonio Ortiz, 39, of Chicago (two counts of operating a commercial vehicle under the influence)

Alison D. Brelie, 41, of Streator (obstructing justice)

Robert J. Hudson, 27, of Dwight (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Jay A. Durbin, 52, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Joseph W. Wheaton, 34, of Streator (driving on a revoked license)

Avery J. Barrett, 31, of Mendota (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)

Toni Y. Martinez, 46, of Melrose Park (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Alexis Sanchez, 46, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Eric N. Fischer, 46, of La Salle (criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government property)

Robert K. Maloy, 37, of Princeton (aggravated battery)

William H. Shan, 68, homeless (unlawful failure to register as a sex offender)

Corey D. Yates, 44, of Decatur (retail theft)

Keaon M. Johnson, 34, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful use of a debit card, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, retail theft)

Jasmine D. Scott, 31, of Ottawa (unlawful use of a debit card)

Andranasia S. Robinson, 25, of Chicago (retail theft)

Douglas D. Blair, 58, of Ottawa (criminal sexual assault)

Timothy J. Pryzybylski, 35, of Ottawa (burglary)

Michael G. Thompson, 30, of Ottawa (burglary)

Darnell C. Smith, 40, of La Salle (retail theft)

Angela G. Hernandez, 25, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Dawn M. Bachman, 38, of Toluca (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)

Nicholas R. Carlson, 30, of Marseilles (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)

Rickey O. Gamble, 39, of Lacon (two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)

Tony L. Channell, 50, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine)

William J. Grennan, 35, of Ottawa (five counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)

Dylan R. Janke, 22, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)