IVCC to host softball clinic next month

(File photo) Illinois Valley Community College's Women’s Softball Team will host the 27th annual IVCC Eagles Softball Clinic Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 14 and 15, in the IVCC gym. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Community College)

Illinois Valley Community College is set to host the 27th annual IVCC Eagles Softball Clinic on Feb. 14 and 15 in the IVCC gym.

The camp will be held across two days and divided into grade-level sessions. Coaches and current players of the softball team will lead the camp, helping kids with fundamentals of the game, including hitting, bunting, fielding, throwing, base running and communication.

On Saturday, players in grades two to four will attend from 8 to 10:30 a.m., followed by grades five to eight from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday’s sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for grades two to four and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. for grades five through eight.

Kids are required to bring a glove and wear tennis shoes. Spikes or cleats are not allowed. Players may bring their own bat if available. All equipment should be labeled with a name.

Registration information is available by calling softball coach Cory Tomasson at 815-224-0471 or the athletics department at 815-224-0472. Registration forms also can be printed from IVCC’s website.