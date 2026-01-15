IVCC to host Oglesby Agronomy Summit

Illinois Valley Community College is hosting the Oglesby Agronomy Summit, an event that aims to provide producers with the latest agronomic research updates and equip them with information that will empower them in their farm decision-making.

The summit, run through the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Extension, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. Participants should go to rooms CTC 124 and 125 upon arrival on campus.

Topics of discussion will include how biologicals, pesticides and climate are shaping the future of agriculture; a review and tips for the use of biostimulants, biologicals and biofertilizers; individual and community resources for agricultural mental health; regulatory updates for pesticides; management updates for nitrogen and sulfur; and dealing with wind and water in Illinois.

Registration for the summit is $30 and includes all presentations and lunch. Certified Crop Advisors’ continuing education units will be available.

Register by Jan. 29 at go.illinois.edu/AGSOglesby.

For information or to request accommodations to participate, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.