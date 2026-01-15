Granville Knights of Columbus donate more than $2K to PCHS special education

Members of the Granville Knights of Columbus present a $2,482 donation from the organization’s annual Tootsie Roll fundraiser to the Putnam County High School Special Education Department. Pictured are Knights of Columbus Co-Chair Chuck Loeback and Jodie Peterson, the district’s director of student services, along with special education teachers and students. (Photo Provided By Granville Knights of Columbus)

The Granville Knights of Columbus gave a $2,482 donation to the Putnam County High School Special Education Department.

According to the Knights of Columbus, the donation will directly benefit 40 students with disabilities who receive services through the district’s special education program.

The funds are typically used to support classroom resources, educational activities and programming designed to enhance learning opportunities for students with special needs.

The Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll fundraiser is an annual charity held each year, with members distributing Tootsie Rolls in exchange for freewill donations.

All proceeds from the annual fundraiser are used to support programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The check presentation took place at Putnam County High School and included Knights of Columbus Co-Chair Chuck Loeback and Jodie Peterson, the district’s director of student services. Special education teachers and students were also present for the presentation.

In a news release, the fundraising group thanked the community for their generosity each year, noting public support plays a big role in the success of their fundraisers and to give back to local schools.