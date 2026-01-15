Calling Frog Survey training will teach 13 separate frog calls

(File photo) Northern leopard frogs are common throughout our region, but their coloration can make them hard to spot. Learn more about little Lithobates pipiens and other local frog species by participating in the Calling Frog Survey. (Photo provided by Pam Otto)

Master Naturalists of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Extension are having an in-person watch party for the next Calling Frog Survey training from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at the La Salle County Extension Office.

The Calling Frog Survey is a citizen science project that invites community members to learn how to identify frog calls and contribute data to amphibian conservation efforts.

By participating, volunteers also deepen their connection to local ecosystems.

Participants will learn the unique calls of the 13 species of frogs and toads found in the Chicago wilderness region.

A planning meeting to discuss 2026 routes will immediately follow the training.

The survey provides information to scientists and land managers who can use the data to conduct management and research that benefits amphibian populations.

The data collected provides critical insights into amphibian abundance and distribution, supporting conservation planning and land management decisions.

For those interested in participating or seeking more information, visit the La Salle County Extension Office at 1689 N. 31st Road in Ottawa, or go online to go.illinois.edu/CallingFrogSurvey.

If you are unable to attend the in-person watch party but still would like to be involved in surveys in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall or Putnam counties, online training options are available Jan. 31, Feb. 2, Feb. 7 and Feb. 12. For information about online options, visit frogsurvey.org.