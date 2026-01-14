Somonauk, Serena boys basketball record Little Ten triumphs: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Somonauk 61, Leland 54: At Leland on Tuesday, the visiting Bobcats earned the Little Ten Conference win, putting four scorers – Landon Johnson with 17, Owen Hopkins with 15, Tristan Reed with 13 and Kaden Geers-Clason with 11 – in double figures.

Leland had three double-digit scorers of its own – Hayden Spoonmore (10 points), Tristan Garcia (13 points) and Declan Brennan (19 points, 22 rebounds).

Serena 67, Earlville 26: At Earlville, the visiting Huskers picked up the Little Ten triumph.

Colton Fruit (12 points, three assists, four steals) and Scott Brandt (three assists) led Earlville (1-15 overall, 1-4 Little Ten).

Coal City 47, Seneca 39: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish lost to their former conference rival, trailing 18-6 after one quarter and chipping away but never quite catching up from there.

Zeb Maxwell scored 10 points, Cam Shriey put in eight, Branden Simek scored seven and James Zydron finished with six for Seneca.

Fieldcrest 62, Prairie Central 44: At Minonk, the host Knights (10-5) earned the nonconference victory, paced by 13 points apiece scored by Kash Klendworth and Drew Overocker.

Richmond-Burton 71, Sandwich 50: At Sandwich, the host Indians (5-13 overall, 1-3 Kishwaukee River Conference) were down two starters and fell despite 21 points from Nick Michalek and EJ Treptow’s nine points and eight rebounds.

Tremont 60, Flanagan-Cornell 39: At the Nest in Flanagan, the host Falcons were topped by the Turks.

Girls basketball

Serena 51, IMSA 7: At Serena, the host Huskers overwhelmed visiting Illinois Math & Science Academy for the Little Ten Conference victory.

Anna Hjerpe (14 points), Kendall Whiteaker (10 points), Alexa McNally (six points) and Parker Twait (five points) paced the Serena attack.

Midland 54, Earlville 22: In nonconference play, the Red Raiders fell despite an 11-point, seven-rebound game from Audrey Scherer and six points courtesy of Bailey Miller.

Putnam Co. 48, Newark 29: At Newark, the visiting Panthers scored their first win of the season over the one-win Norsemen.

Ottawa 65, Rochelle 47: At Rochelle, the visiting Pirates picked up the Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Ottawa is now 10-6 overall and 2-3 in the I-8.

Girls bowling

La Salle-Peru 3,102, Streator 2,361: At the Streator Elks, Lily Michael’s 466 series (161 high game) and Jenna Onasch’s 420 (170) paced the Bowlin’ Bulldogs.

Ottawa 2,793, DeKalb 2,697: Ottawa rolled to 6-2 on the season with the victory, with Kilah Figenbaum’s 558 series (221 high game) and Rylee Harsted’s 517 (180) leading the way.

Tessa Diaz added a 175 game.

Boys bowling

Ottawa 2,717, Hall 2,653: At Ladd Lanes, the visiting Pirates marked the victory.

Lucas Day with a 503 series (203 high game) was Ottawa’s high roller.