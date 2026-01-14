Shaw Local

Putnam libraries offer health checks and Cupid program in February

Historical presentation on Valentine’s Day mythology Feb. 5

Putnam County Library

Putnam County Public Library District will offer health screenings and a historical presentation in early February.

By Shaw Local News Network

IHCC will provide free health checks, including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen readings at 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month through February at the Granville branch.

Historical presenter Michelle Gibbons will perform “Cupid Reimagined: Tales of Love and Mischief” at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Standard branch.

Gibbons will portray Cupid as a goddess of love, tracing the figure’s history from Roman mythology through the evolution of Valentine’s Day and 19th-century commercialization, according to the library.

The performance includes fictional tales of matchmaking magic and time-traveling romance.

For more information, contact your local library branch.

