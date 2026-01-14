Princeton girls rally for Three Rivers crossover win at Orion: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Girls basketball

Princeton 51, Orion 49: The Tigresses rallied for a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Orion by outscoring the Chargers 13-6 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night.

Keighley Davis poured in 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Tigresses (15-1), while Payton Brandt added 19 points.

Boys basketball

Annawan 64, Bureau Valley 50: The Braves took a 35-26 halftime lead on the way to a Lincoln Trail Conference win over the Storm in Annawan.

Blake Foster led the Storm with 14 points with Carson Gruber adding 13 and Logan Philhower 12.

For Annawan, Maddux Heitzler scored 20, Coley Goodley had 18 and Pierce Childs 16.

PCA 60, Rock River 39: Santy Santiago scored 22 points and Trustin Crew had 19 to lead Princeton Christian Academy’s high school team to victory at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium.

Hinckley-Big Rock 97, DePue 53: The Royals approached the century mark in a Little Ten Conference victory over the Little Giants in Hinckley.

IMSA 53, LaMoille 29: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in LaMoille.

Wrestling

At Rock Falls: Princeton swept a pair of duals, defeating the host Rockets 46-36 and Erie-Prophetstown 48-34.