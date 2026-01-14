Man charged in Ottawa sex case jailed for TikTok messages to minor

Douglas Blair pleaded not guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a minor in Ottawa. Over the weekend, prosecutors allege, Blair made contact with that same minor through TikTok – and while subject to home confinement with GPS monitoring.

Now, the 58-year-old Rochelle man is staying in La Salle County Jail. A La Salle County judge revoked his probation.

Blair appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and, through his lawyer, asked Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni to give him another crack at pre-trial release.

Blair has no previous criminal history, argued Public Defender Ryan Hamer, and suggested seizing any electronic devices to ensure compliance with the terms of release.

But prosecutor Laura Hall said the contact came within 48 hours of Blair getting trial dates and within three weeks of Blair being charged with criminal sexual assault.

“Every possible avenue to protect the victim from this man has been put in place, yet he violated it,” Hall said.

Vescogni agreed and ordered Blair jailed until he stands trial, now set for March 23. Blair had left the courthouse Friday with trial dates in May but, now that he’s been detained, he enjoys a right to trial within 90 days.

Blair was charged on Christmas Eve with criminal sexual assault (victim aged 13-17), a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years, for an alleged offense committed in September. Limited details have emerged and a key court record is under seal.

Prosecutors wanted Blair detained right away, but Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. granted Blair pre-trial release with home confinement and GPS monitoring.

Over the past weekend, however, police were alerted to TikTok messages from an account registered to Blair, Hall said in open court. When questioned, she said, Blair said his login was available to others and that he neither wrote nor sent the messages. Authorities dug deeper, however, and obtained an IP address.

“That IP address is the defendant’s. There’s no question about that,” Hall said, adding later, “It is clear that the conditions that were placed on the defendant did not and will not prevent him from contacting the minor.”

Blair will next appear March 12.