Karen Dye named interim principal of Northlawn Junior High in Streator

Karen Dye has been named interim principal of Northlawn Junior High in Streator for the remainder of the 2025-26 school year. (Photo Provided By Streator Elementary)

Streator Elementary announced that Karen Dye will serve as the principal of Northlawn Junior High for the remainder of the 2025-26 school year.

Dye replaces former principal Karen Brennan, who resigned in December of last year. The district has not released details regarding Brennan’s resignation.

Dye, formerly an assistant principal, has been part of the Streator Elementary community for more than 20 years. The district cited her experience and commitment to student success as reasons she is well-suited to lead Northlawn.

“Mrs. Dye has demonstrated steadfast dedication to our students and families for over 20 years,” Superintendent Jeffrey Alstadt said. “We are confident in her ability to lead the building and continue fostering a positive educational environment.”

To support Dye in her first year as a principal, the district announced that Tatia Beckwith will serve as administrator on special assignment. Beckwith, a retired principal with over 25 years of experience in education, will assist Dye with daily operations and student support.