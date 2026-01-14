Granville library hosts documentaries, crafts and book club in February

The Granville branch of the Putnam County Library will host documentaries, craft workshops and a community book club throughout February.

The Granville branch of the Putnam County Library will host documentaries, craft workshops and a community book club throughout February.

“Indie Lens Pop-Up: The Librarians” screens at 1 p.m. Feb. 3. The 84-minute documentary examines challenges facing librarians as lawmakers review lists of challenged books, particularly those addressing race and LGBTQIA+ themes. Representatives from HumanKIND Initiative will lead a discussion after the screening. The program is free and open to the public.

A Frosted Winter Candle Jar craft workshop runs from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 3. Participants will create personalized candle jars using recycled glass containers, faux snow, ribbons and twine.

“Fannie Lou Hamer’s America” screens at 1 p.m. Feb. 10. The 58-minute documentary explores the life and legacy of the civil rights activist and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party. The film is free and open to the public.

A Valentine Tote Bag Workshop runs from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 10. Participants will design and decorate tote bags using stencils and fabric paints.

LeAndra Harris from IHCC will present on heart health at 1 p.m. Feb. 13.

“Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard” screens at 1 p.m. Feb. 17. The 94-minute documentary follows an African American woman fighting to reclaim daguerreotypes of her enslaved ancestor, examining issues of ownership, history and justice. The film is free and open to the public.

“Lock, Stock, and Liberty: The Story of the Kentucky Rifle” presents at 6 p.m. Feb. 17. Gun collector and historian Curt Johnson will explore the history of the Kentucky Rifle and showcase three antique long rifles. This is an educational historical lecture, not a gun show. No firearms may be brought onto library premises.

“A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps” screens at 1 p.m. Feb. 24. The 107-minute documentary traces the Peace Corps from its founding in the Kennedy administration through six decades of global service. Narrated by Annette Bening, the film is free and open to the public.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together meets at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 for adults ages 19 and older. This month’s selection is “Founding Faith: Providence, Politics, and the Birth of Religious Freedom in America” by Steven Waldman. Participants will watch a 26-minute preview from the 2025 PBS documentary “American Revolution” by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt. Book copies are available at the branch. A virtual option is available via Zoom at shorturl.at/L6uCA.

Tales with Tails – Read to Hobo meets at 10 a.m. Feb. 28. Children can bring a favorite book or choose one from the library’s collection to read aloud to the therapy dog.

Toddler-PreK storytime and craft runs every Wednesday through February from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

IHCC provides health checks including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen readings at 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month through February.

School-age Fun Friday programs, featuring bingo, puzzles, and games, run every Friday through February from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Book Discussion Group meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 1 p.m. No assigned book is required. Members share insights and make recommendations.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.