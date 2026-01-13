Shaw Local

St. Michael parish in Streator to hold receptions for new church campaign

The Streator Catholic parish is moving its Mass schedule to St. Anthony Church (shown here), after its pastor said in a letter Wednesday to parishioners its current home at St. Stephen Church is not safe for the public.

St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Streator is launching its Building Our Future capital campaign, which will focus on plans for a new church to serve parishioners for generations to come. (Julie Barichello)

By Bill Freskos

St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Streator will launch its Building Our Future capital campaign with a series of public receptions beginning later this month.

According to a letter to church members, the campaign will focus on plans to build a new church for the parish.

Monsignor Philip D. Halfacre, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, said the campaign marks a significant milestone in the parish’s nearly 150-year history.

“For years we have considered how best to prepare for the future,” Halfacre said in a letter to parishioners. “Now, with faith and hope, we look forward to building a new church that will serve our families today and for generations to come.”

All receptions will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 806 Oakley Ave., Streator. Dates and times include:

  • Thursday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.

Those interested are asked to RSVP by emailing SMTABuildingOurFuture@gmail.com by Jan. 27.

