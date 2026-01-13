Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Registration open for 2026 spring semester water and wastewater classes at IVCC.

Classes with the IVCC Continuing Education Center qualify for the Non-Credit Strategies at Work Grant.

By Mathias Woerner

IVCC has opened registration for its water and wastewater courses in the 2026 spring semester.

Four courses are being offered. Beginning Drinking Water Class C & D, Advanced Drinking Water Class A & B, Beginning Wastewater Class 3 & 4, and Advanced Wastewater Class 1 & 2.

These courses will be offered online starting the week of Feb 2. Students may register for the courses up until the first day of class.

Upon completion of a course, it is the student’s responsibility to schedule their own certification exam with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

These classes aim to help individuals prepare for specific Water/Wastewater exams in order to become certified with the Illinois EPA or to meet the required Renewable Training Hours (RTH’s) in this field.

These classes are eligible for the Non-Credit Strategies at Work Grant.

To enroll for these classes, visit ivcc.edu/enroll. Call (815) 224-0547 to register and receive a 50% discount.

To check the experience, education and exam requirements for these classes, visit the Illinois Environment Protection Agency website.

