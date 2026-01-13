Putnam libraries offer health checks and Cupid program

Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville branch will offer health screenings and a historical presentation in early February.

Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville branch will offer health screenings and a historical presentation in early February.

IHCC will provide free health checks, including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen readings at 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month through February.

Historical presenter Michelle Gibbons will perform “Cupid Reimagined: Tales of Love and Mischief” at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

Gibbons will portray Cupid as a mischievous goddess of love, tracing the figure’s history from the Roman god of desire through the evolution of Valentine’s Day and 19th-century commercialization, according to the library.

The performance includes fictional tales of matchmaking magic and time-traveling romance, the library said.

The Granville branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.