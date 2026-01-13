Ottawa Township High School to host annual 8th grade open house

Ottawa Township High School is opening its doors to incoming freshman students and their families for its annual 8th Grade Open House.

Ottawa Township High School is opening its doors to incoming freshman students and their families for its annual 8th Grade Open House.

This event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Jan 14 at OTHS. The open house will begin in the school auditorium.

Incoming freshmen and their families can take a look around the school, meet with faculty and staff, participate in a scavenger hunt and sign up for exclusive giveaways.

Visitors can also meet with coaches and club or activity sponsors from more than 45 different teams and groups.

This open house is a great opportunity for incoming students to get a feel for what life is like at OTHS.

For more information, please contact OTHS Assistant Principal Jessica Gass at jgass@ottawahigh.com.