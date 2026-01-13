Marseilles awarded grant for infrastructure improvements

The city of Marseilles was awarded $1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to support essential infrastructure improvements. (Derek Barichello)

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded $1 million to the city of Marseilles in Community Development Block Grant funding to support essential infrastructure improvements.

The CDBG funds specifically will be used for sanitary sewer infrastructure improvements along Illinois Street. The proposed project includes lining the sanitary sewer and all sewer service laterals up to the public right-of-way line, as well as installing a clean-out at the right-of-way line for each service.

The improvements aim to prevent rainwater from filtering into the sewer system, to reduce the risk of system overload and to extend the life of existing infrastructure. Once the project is complete, the city to be able to repave Illinois Street without concern for future sewer collapses beneath the roadway.

For information regarding the project, call 815-795-2133 or email cityclerk@cityofmarseilles.com.