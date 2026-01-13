Marquette, Somonauk/Leland girls fall; Woodland boys open week with victory: The Times Monday roundup

Girls basketball

Parkview Christian 57, Marquette 40: At Bader Gym on Monday, the host Crusaders dropped the nonconference matchup.

Kaitlyn Davis led the Cru with 24 points, six rebounds and seven steals.

Plano 40, Somonauk/Leland 36: At Plano, the visiting Bobcats lost a close nonconference meeting with the Reapers.

Ella Roberts scored eight points, while Abby Hohmann contributed seven points, five assists and six rebounds for Somonauk/Leland.

Plano’s Jadyn Long led all scorers with 15 points.

Tremont 56, FCW 35: At the Nest in Flanagan, host Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference contest to slip to 8-8 on the winter.

Sandwich 73, Hinckley-Big Rock 44: At Hinckley, the visiting Indians (9-12) earned the nonconference victory.

Boys bowling

Ottawa 4th at I-8 Meet: At the Interstate 8 Conference Meet, Ottawa placed fourth led by all-conference honoree Bentley Thumm and his 1,151 six-game series (216 high game).

Landon Dewindt added a 1,120 (216) for the Pirates.

Boys basketball

St. Bede 65, Earlville 26: In nonconference play, Earlville (1-14) fell despite a 13-point, four-steal performance from Colton Fruit.

Woodland 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 47: At Gardner, the visiting Warriors (11-6) topped the Panthers (9-8) for their fourth consecutive win.

Nate Berry canned a 3-pointer in the closing minute to give Woodland the lead for good. GSW led 39-38 through three quarters.