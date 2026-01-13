IVAC to host inaugural women’s empowerment event in La Salle

The Auditorium Ballroom in downtown La Salle will host the inaugural Lift-Her Women’s Empowerment Event on Thursday, March 12. (McConville Studio/McConville Studio)

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announced it will host its inaugural Lift-Her Women’s Empowerment Event this year, a half-day program designed to bring local women together to connect and learn from each other.

The program will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. March 12 at the Auditorium Ballroom in downtown La Salle.

Licensed clinical social worker Jaime Taylor will deliver the keynote address, focusing on the strength of women at every stage of life and what it means to be a leader.

A panel featuring Jennifer Bias, Dr. Michelle Zens and Peyton Lamps will wrap up the day, offering perspectives from three generations of women.

Women from across the Illinois Valley are encouraged to attend. Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and organizations interested in supporting women’s leadership, empowerment and professional development in the area.

The cost to attend is $50 for Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce members and $100 for nonmembers. Registration includes drinks and appetizers before and after the program.

For information or to register, visit the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce website or call 815-223-0227.