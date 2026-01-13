Hennepin library offers crafts, tours and health education in February

The Putnam County Library in Hennepin will host a variety of programs throughout February, including crafts, educational events and community activities.

A Cricut Makerspace workshop runs Feb. 2-6 during library hours. Participants can learn to use the Cricut Maker and create leather bracelets. Call ahead to schedule an appointment.

A Valentine’s paint day is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 12, featuring a painting of a Valentine’s box of chocolates suitable for beginners.

The library will offer a guided tour of the Hegeler Carus Mansion at 10 a.m. Feb. 21. Up to 10 guests will tour the main and ground floors, viewing restored rooms and recently restored parquet floors. The tour lasts about an hour. Cost is $18 per adult, $15 per senior or student. Veterans and active-duty military are free. Children under 5 may accompany an adult free of charge.

The mansion is located at 1307 7th St.,La Salle. Call the library to be added to the tour list.

OSF HealthCare will present information on breast and cervical cancer screening at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. The presentation will cover the importance of regular mammograms and screening options available through OSF, including the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, which offers free screenings for those who qualify.

School-age seasonal crafts are scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Feb. 14 and 28.

A silent book club meets all day Feb. 19, offering a comfortable space to read in silence with warm drinks provided.

The Putnam County Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., rotating between Hennepin and Granville branches. The group selects books together and welcomes new members. Follow the group on Facebook for updates.

For more information, contact the library.