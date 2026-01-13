Bestselling author R.L. Stine to discuss horror legacy at library event

Bestselling author R.L. Stine will discuss his illustrious career in horror writing at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Putnam County Library.

Stine, recognized by Guinness World Records as the “most prolific author of children’s horror novels,” has sold over 400 million books worldwide in 35 languages, according to the library.

Best known for the “Goosebumps” and “Fear Street” series and their respective TV and movie adaptations, Stine continues to produce new work. Recent and upcoming projects include “The Last Sleepover,” the fifth installment in the “Goosebumps: House of Shivers” series; “The Graveyard Club,” a young adult graphic novel; multiple “Fear Street” movies; and “Goosebumps: The Vanishing,” the second season of the “Goosebumps” reboot TV series.

Becky Spratford, acclaimed horror maven and editor of “Why I Love Horror: Essays on Horror Literature,” will join Stine in conversation.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact your local library branch.