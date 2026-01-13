Ava Easter closes Festival 56’s Sound Stage series Jan. 24

Ava Easter will perform the final show in Festival 56’s 2025-2026 Sound Stage series at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Grace Theater in Princeton. (Photo provided by Ron McCutchan)

Ava Easter will perform the final show in Festival 56’s 2025-2026 Sound Stage series at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Grace Theater in Princeton.

The 26-year-old folk/indie singer-songwriter from Metamora has built a devoted fanbase drawn to her honest lyrics and raw guitar and vocals, according to Festival 56.

Easter has been active in the Peoria music and karaoke scenes.

Admission is $15 per person. Tickets can be reserved online at festival56.com, by calling 815-879-5656, or purchased at the door. The box office opens one hour before the show.

The Grace Theater is located at 316 S. Main St.