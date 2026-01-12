Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Top-seeded Princeton Logan, Bureau Valley advance to semifinals of SRC boys tournament

Lions and Storm will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Peru

Bureau Valley vs. Logan logo

Bureau Valley vs. Logan logo (Provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Top-seeded Princeton Logan and No. 5 Bureau Valley advanced to the semifinals of the Starved Rock Conference eighth-grade boys basketball tournament at Peru Parkside.

The Lions defeated No. 8 Mendota 63-13 on Saturday while the Storm beat No. 4 Peru 25-17. They will meet in Tuesday’s semifinals at 4 p.m.

In the seventh grade, top-seeded LaSalle Lincoln defeated No. 8 Bureau Valley 43-16, No. 4 JFK beat No. 5 Peru, Streator beat Ottawa and No. 6 Mendota beat No. 3 Logan 47-16. JFK will face LaSalle on Tuesday with Streator and Mendota in the other semifinal.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL