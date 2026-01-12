Top-seeded Princeton Logan, Bureau Valley advance to semifinals of SRC boys tournament

Top-seeded Princeton Logan and No. 5 Bureau Valley advanced to the semifinals of the Starved Rock Conference eighth-grade boys basketball tournament at Peru Parkside.

The Lions defeated No. 8 Mendota 63-13 on Saturday while the Storm beat No. 4 Peru 25-17. They will meet in Tuesday’s semifinals at 4 p.m.

In the seventh grade, top-seeded LaSalle Lincoln defeated No. 8 Bureau Valley 43-16, No. 4 JFK beat No. 5 Peru, Streator beat Ottawa and No. 6 Mendota beat No. 3 Logan 47-16. JFK will face LaSalle on Tuesday with Streator and Mendota in the other semifinal.