Putnam library launches book club series exploring American Revolution

The Putnam County Public Library District will launch its 2026 book club series “Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together” at 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at its Granville branch.

The Putnam County Public Library District will launch its 2026 book club series “Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together” at 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at its Granville branch.

The program is designed for participants ages 19 and older and will explore the nation’s origins through literature and film, according to the library.

January’s featured selection is “Reporting the Revolutionary War: Before It Was History, It Was News” by Todd Andrlik. The book compiles original 18th-century newspaper articles about the Revolution.

The library will screen a 26-minute excerpt from the 2025 PBS documentary “The American Revolution,” directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt.

The program is available in person and virtually. Physical copies of the book are available at the Granville Branch. To receive the Zoom link, register at shorturl.at/kVVT4.

The Granville branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit sites.google.com/putnamcountylibrary.org/america250/home.