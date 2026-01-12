Charges filed in Ottawa crash that killed Naperville mom

A Joliet man faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted of driving under the influence during a May accident near Ottawa that killed a woman.

Evans Salvador Quintana, 31, was transported to La Salle County Jail early Monday. He is currently scheduled to appear Feb. 4 in La Salle County Circuit Court for a detention hearing on four counts of aggravated DUI resulting in a death, a Class 2 felony carrying three to 14 years in prison with only a limited shot at probation.

That charge was filed Nov. 3 following a six-month investigation into a May 5 two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Ottawa that killed Ashley Russo, 36, of Naperville and injured five children.

Salvador Quintana is also charged with one count of driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years. According to court records, he was convicted of driving while revoked for DUI.

According to a report from Illinois State Police Troop 2, the crash occurred when a minivan was struck from behind a tractor-trailer. As a result of the crash, the minivan left the roadway and overturned.

Though felony charges were filed more than two months ago, La Salle County authorities didn’t immediately find Salvador Quintana. Authorities eventually tracked him down at Cook County Jail and issued a writ for him to be transferred to La Salle County.