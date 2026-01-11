Spring Valley residents safely evacuated from house fire

A Spring Valley family was safely evacuated late Saturday afternoon after a fire destroyed its home in the 200 block of East Devlin Street.

Multiple fire companies were summoned about 5 p.m. and found the two-story house fully involved. Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus confirmed the occupants had exited without injury.

A woman identified as the owner or occupant declined comment when approached by Shaw Local.

Bogatitus said the fire was “90% contained” at 6 p.m., about an hour after the first crew was dispatched to the scene. Nevertheless, smoke continued to billow out of a second-story window facing Devlin Street.

Bogatitus asked other fire companies to send additional personnel, because the house remained smoke-filled, and he needed a fresh rotation of firefighters with air packs to make entry.

A cause or source of the fire could not immediately be ascertained. Bogatitus said the unique design – “Multiple ceilings,” was among the terms he used – caused fire and smoke to spread rapidly.

Though not officially termed a total loss, there was heavy smoke, fire and water damage visible from yards away. There was no immediate report on whether the occupants would be lodged after the firefighters had the blaze under control.

Responding fire departments included Peru, Princeton and Bureau, although a full count of responders was pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated.