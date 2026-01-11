Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Putnam library offers polar bear art workshop Jan. 22

Free program teaches oil pastel and etching techniques

Putnam County Library

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a hands-on art workshop at 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Condit Branch.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a hands-on art workshop at 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Condit Branch.

Participants will learn oil pastel and etching techniques to create a polar bear artwork, according to the library. The program involves layering color and scratching away details to create texture.

All materials and supplies are provided. The workshop is free and open to the public and is geared for ages 8 and up.

The Condit Branch is located at 105 N. Center St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.

Putnam CountyLibraryLibrary programsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois