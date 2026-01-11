Putnam library offers polar bear art workshop Jan. 22

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a hands-on art workshop at 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Condit Branch.

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a hands-on art workshop at 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Condit Branch.

Participants will learn oil pastel and etching techniques to create a polar bear artwork, according to the library. The program involves layering color and scratching away details to create texture.

All materials and supplies are provided. The workshop is free and open to the public and is geared for ages 8 and up.

The Condit Branch is located at 105 N. Center St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.