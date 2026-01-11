Ottawa’s Mark Cooper notches 350th win; Sandwich boys wrestling takes title: The Times Saturday Roundup

Ottawa boys basketball head coach Mark Cooper addresses the team during a timeout in this file photo. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Boys basketball

Ottawa 52, Plainfield Central 43: At Kingman Gym on Saturday, Pirates head coach Mark Cooper recorded the 350th victory of his varsity coaching career as Ottawa (8-6) carried a lead throughout the nonconference contest.

Jack Carroll scored 20 points and Hazekiah Joachim 17 to spearhead the Pirates offense. Owen Sanders pitched in seven points, nine rebounds and a trio of assists.

Sandwich 41, Somonauk 40: At Somonauk, the visiting Indians (5-12) topped the Bobcats (5-13) on a Wyatt Koley free throw with 2.8 seconds remaining.

Braden Behringer (15 points, nine rebounds), Griffin Somlock (14 points) and EJ Treptow (seven points, six rebounds, five blocked shots) led Sandwich.

Hall 59, Serena 42: At Spring Valley, the visiting Huskers (8-8) lost the nonconference matinee.

Girls basketball

Fieldcrest 60, East Dubuque 45: At the Northwest Illinois Shootout in Lanark, the Knights prevailed after leading throughout.

Macy Gochanour poured in 33 points to lead all scorers, also adding five steals. Pru Mangan added a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double for Fieldcrest.

Sandwich 47, Somonauk/Leland 38: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats were defeated despite a six-point, seven-rebound performance from Leah Noris and 17 points scored by Abby Hohmann and a combined 15 points put in by Ella Roberts and Kiley Mason.

Serena 27, Hall 22: At Serena, the host Huskers (9-9) triumphed paced by a 15-point outing courtesy of Anna Hjerpe.

Parker Twait added seven points for Serena.

Girls bowling

Streator 13th at Town & Country: At Town & Country Lanes, Streator placed 13th of 24 teams at the Plainfield South Invitational.

Leaders for the Bowlin’ Bulldogs included senior Lily Michael with a 1,056 series (215 high game) and Jenna Onasch with a 1,009 (203). Lisa Lopez added an 844 six-game series.

Boys wrestling

Sandwich 1st, Streator 12th in Fairbury: At the 40th annual Prairie Central Hawk Classic in Fairbury, Sandwich won the team title, Streator placed 12th and Dwight was 16th in the 21-team event.

Top placers for Sandwich included 138-pound champion Jaxson Blanchard (9-0 decisioning of Streator’s Jesus Martinez for the title), runners-up Joshua Kotalik (175 pounds), Jacob Cassie (144), Jack Forth (157) and Cooper Corder (150), and third-place finishers Luis Murillo (215) and Hunter Whitecotton (106).

Streator received the aforementioned runner-up finish at 138 courtesy of Jesus Martinez and a third-place showing from Garritt Benstine (132).

Dwight’s Dalton Delong (120) placed second in his weight class.

Girls wrestling

Seneca 13th at Erie: At the Erie Invitational, the Fighting Irish came in 13th of 32 competing teams Saturday, powered by top-two finishes from both of their entrants.

Sammie Greisen claimed the championship at 125 pounds via a second-period pin of Rock Falls’ Ryleigh Eriks.

Haiden Lavarier (140) added a runner-up finish for Seneca.

Ottawa has 2 runners-up at Conant: At the Conant Invitational in Hoffman Estates, Ottawa’s Lily Gwaltney (110A bracket) and Ciara Bolf (105A) both scored second-place finishes Saturday.

Addlyn Stebbins (120D) added a third-place finish for the Pirates.