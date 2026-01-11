Granville library to screen Stonehenge documentary Jan. 20

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a free screening of “Secrets of Stonehenge” at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at its Granville branch.

The 53-minute documentary explores recent archaeological discoveries at Stonehenge and a newly uncovered stone circle called Bluestonehenge located nearby, according to the library.

The film follows researchers as they investigate how prehistoric people quarried, transported, and raised the massive stones, and what rituals or beliefs inspired their construction.

Stonehenge remains one of the most iconic monuments in human history, attracting more than a million visitors annually to England.

The G-rated film is available through Kanopy and is open to the public.

The Granville branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.