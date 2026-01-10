Streator police K9 Bo receives donated body armor

K9 'Bo' poses for photo in front of patrol car on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the Streator Police Department in Streator. 'Bo' and the Streator Police Department were gifted a protection vest by 'Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.' (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Streator Police Department’s K9 Bo recently got a new bullet- and stab-resistant vest through a donation.

Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to supply vests and other assistance to K9s serving with law enforcement across the country.

The body armor is made in the United States, custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

According to a Facebook post from the Streator police, since its inception, the organization has provided more than 6,225 vests, valued at over $6.9 million, to K9s in all 50 states through private and corporate donations.

K9 Patrolman Trevor Sember poses with K9 'Bo' in front of patrol car on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the Streator Police Department in Streator. 'Bo' and the Streator Police Department were gifted a protection vest by 'Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.' (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible donations. A donation of $1,050 sponsors one vest, which has a value of $1,800, weighs about 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

