Streator police K9 Bo receives donated body armor

The Streator Police Department’s K9 Bo recently got a new bullet- and stab-resistant vest through a donation.
Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to supply vests and other assistance to K9s serving with law enforcement across the country.
The body armor is made in the United States, custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.
According to a Facebook post from the Streator police, since its inception, the organization has provided more than 6,225 vests, valued at over $6.9 million, to K9s in all 50 states through private and corporate donations.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible donations. A donation of $1,050 sponsors one vest, which has a value of $1,800, weighs about 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.
If interested in learning more or donating, more information is available on their website.