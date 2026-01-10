Seneca earns road Tri-County victory over Midland: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Seneca 66, Midland 56: At rural Varna, the Fighting Irish topped the Timberwolves in the Tri-County Conference game.

Brady Sheedy led Seneca with 18 points, while Zeb Maxwell had 14 points, Cam Shriey 13 points and Brayden Simek nine points and nine rebounds.

Newark 42, Serena 41: At Serena, the Norsemen (9-6, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in Little Ten Conference play with the close win over the Huskers.

Cody Kulbartz (12 rebounds, seven blocks) and Reggie Chapman (five rebounds, three assists) each netted 16 points for Newark.

Earlville 50, LaMoille 29: At LaMoille, the Red Raiders earned their first win of the season in the LTC triumph over the Lions.

Earlville (1-13, 1-3) was led by Logan May (19 points), Colton Fruit (15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals), Landen Tirevold (11 points, three steals) and Scott Brandt (five assists).

Hinckley-Big Rock 59, Somonauk 44: At Somonauk, the Bobcats trailed by just two points at halftime in the LTC loss to the Royals.

Somonauk (5-12, 2-1) was led by 12 points from Landin Stillwell and 10 points from Luke Hartsell.

DePue 60, Leland 50: At DePue, the Panthers (7-8, 0-3) dropped the LTC game to the Little Giants.

Leland was led by Jackson Torman’s 17 points with Declan Brennan recording 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Rochelle 63, Sandwich 55: At Rochelle, the Indians (4-12) fell on the road to the Hubs.

Sandwich was led by Nick Michalek’s 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Brady Behringer added 13 points and Wyatt Koley chipped in seven points off the bench.

Girls bowling

Streator 2,388, Rochelle 2,041: At Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs picked up the home win over the Hubs.

Streator was led by senior Liza Lopez with a 442 series and 157 high game, with Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (432, 152), Lily Michael (425, 150), Jenna Onasch (411, 144) and Giselle Guadarrama (411, 143) adding to the victory.

Boys bowling

Ottawa 3,074, DeKalb 3,022: At Mardi Gras Lanes, the Pirates won the tight match over the host Barbs.

Bentley Thumm led Ottawa with a 626 high series and a high game of 247, while Landry Brenbarger added a 561 series and a 200 high game.