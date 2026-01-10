Hall boys defeat Serena: Saturday BCR roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hall 59, Serena 42: Sophomore Chace Sterling led three players in double figures with 19 points to lead the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in a Saturday matinee in Spring Valley.

Braden Curran added 14 points and Luke Bryant had 10 for Hall (11-6).

Plano 57, Princeton 47: The Tigers led 32-22 at the half, but were outscored 35-15 in the second half to go down in defeat in Plano.

Jack Oester topped the Tigers (3-13) with 12 points with Julian Mucha adding 11 and Jackson Mason 14.

The game was a makeup date for their previous matchup schedule at the Ottawa Thanksgiving tournament which was postponed by snow.

Deacon Gutshall poured in 34 points to lead the Kittens to a 71-59 overtime win in the JV prelim. Hayden Sayler had 17 points and Bryce Cochran 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 68, Wilton, Iowa 27: The Storm notched the win for Illinois in the IHMVCU Iowa-Illinois Shootout at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline.

IHMVCU MVP honors went to Libby Endress, who poured in 22 points for the Storm (11-7). Also for BV, Brynley Doty scored 12 points and Emily Wright added 11,