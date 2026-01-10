Shaw Local

Hall boys defeat Serena: Saturday BCR roundup

Hall Red Devils logo

By Kevin Hieronymus

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hall 59, Serena 42: Sophomore Chace Sterling led three players in double figures with 19 points to lead the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in a Saturday matinee in Spring Valley.

Braden Curran added 14 points and Luke Bryant had 10 for Hall (11-6).

Plano 57, Princeton 47: The Tigers led 32-22 at the half, but were outscored 35-15 in the second half to go down in defeat in Plano.

Jack Oester topped the Tigers (3-13) with 12 points with Julian Mucha adding 11 and Jackson Mason 14.

The game was a makeup date for their previous matchup schedule at the Ottawa Thanksgiving tournament which was postponed by snow.

Deacon Gutshall poured in 34 points to lead the Kittens to a 71-59 overtime win in the JV prelim. Hayden Sayler had 17 points and Bryce Cochran 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 68, Wilton, Iowa 27: The Storm notched the win for Illinois in the IHMVCU Iowa-Illinois Shootout at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline.

IHMVCU MVP honors went to Libby Endress, who poured in 22 points for the Storm (11-7). Also for BV, Brynley Doty scored 12 points and Emily Wright added 11,

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL