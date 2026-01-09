Streator boys bowling rolls by Ottawa; Marquette, Somonauk score girls hoops wins: The Times Thursday Roundup

Boys bowling

Streator 3,287, Ottawa 3,118: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the visiting Bowlin’ Bulldogs topped the host Pirates led by a 634 series (233, 225 high games) off the hands of Tyson Kolojay.

Brayden Bradley’s 592 (200, 203), Zach Minick’s 519 and Austin Murphy’s 511 (212) also paced Streator.

High rollers for Ottawa included Landy Brenbarger with a 582 (225) and Bentley Thumm with his three-game 544.

Girls basketball

Somonauk/Leland 51, Newark 26: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats won the Little Ten Conference contest in front of their feeder junior-high teams.

Ella Roberts (13 points, four steals), Kiley Mason (12 points) and Kennedy Barshinger (nine points, 10 rebounds) spearheaded the Somonauk/Leland attack.

Indian Creek 39, Serena 33: At Shabbona, the visiting Huskers (8-9 overall, 1-1 Little Ten) were dealt the LTC loss despite a dozen points and five rebounds from Anna Hjerpe, 10 points courtesy of Brynley Glade and a half-dozen points plus three steals from Alexa McNally.

Hunter Hopkins (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette 56, Henry-Sen. 37: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the host Crusaders triumphed paced by a triple-double – 19 points, 13 steals and 10 assists – put in by point guard Hunter Hopkins.

Kaitlin Davis (20 points, seven steals, seven rebounds) and Kinley Rick (12 rebounds) were also statistical leaders for the Cru.

Roanoke-Benson 65, Seneca 38: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish led after one quarter but were outscored 47-21 in the game’s middle quarters to fall to 4-11 (0-3) with the Tri-County Conference loss.

Graysen Provance scored 18 points and Elsa Douglas seven for Seneca.

Boys swimming

L-P co-op 70, Peoria Notre Dame 24: At La Salle, the host Cavaliers won 10 of 11 events in a victory over the Irish in La Salle.

Wyatt Dauber, Jonathan Neu and Caleb Strand each won two individual events. Dauber won the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.45) and the 100 backstroke (59.41 seconds), Neu won the 200 individual medley (2:13.7) and the 100 freestyle (50.18) and Strand won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.01) and the 500 freestyle (5:39.38).

Neu, Dauber, Strand swam with Brennen Heaver to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.11). Strand, Heaver, Vince Wargo and Bo Weitl won the 200 medley relay (1:56.54) and Dauber, Wargo, Weitl and Neu won the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.69).

Weitl also won the 50 freestyle in 24.89 seconds.

Boys basketball

Leland 79, Lowpoint-Washburn 70: In nonconference play, the Panthers (7-7) topped the Wildcats spearheaded by Declan Brennan’s 25-point, 20-rebound double-doiuble and a 20-point, 10-rebound one from Hayden Spoonmore.

Jackson Torman added 15 points for the victors.