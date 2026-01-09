Putnam County public defender Roger Clayton Bolin dies

Roger Clayton Bolin, longtime Putnam County public defender, served the community for more than three decades before his death Jan. 1, 2026. (Photo Provided By Legacy Obituaries)

The 10th Judicial Circuit of Illinois said long-time public defender Roger Clayton Bolin, of Buda, died on Jan. 1 at the age of 71.

Bolin had served as Putnam County’s public defender since 1990, dedicating more than three decades to representing defendants. In a news release, court officials said he was widely respected for his professionalism, integrity and commitment to public service.

“Roger Bolin was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about the people he represented,” Chief Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman said in a statement. “He brought integrity, compassion and professionalism to the court every day, and his presence will be greatly missed.”

Putnam County Resident Circuit Judge James Mack said Bolin was already known as “Bulldog” for his legal work before taking on the public defender role, a position he held for the remainder of his career.

“Roger’s decades of service, legal advocacy and generosity have set a high standard, and his passing has left big shoes to fill,” Mack said. “His legacy of zealous representation will live on not only in Putnam County, but in surrounding areas as well.”

According to the court, Bolin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.