Princeton girls top E-P in conference play: Thursday’s BCR Roundup

Bureau Valley beats Brimfield 56-40 at the Storm Cellar

By Kevin Hieronymus

Girls basketball

Princeton 45, Erie-Prophetstown 23: The Tigresses outscored the Panther 24-8 in the second half to win going away in Three Rivers East play in Erie.

Payton Brandt led the Tigresses (14-0, 2-0) with 13 points and Keighley Davis had 10.

Bureau Valley 56, Brimfield 40: Libby Endress scored 15 points to lead the Storm to their 10th win of the season in nonconference play at the Storm Cellar.

Also for BV (10-7), Ashlyn Maupin had 10 points and Kayden Haage and Maddie Wetzell added nine each.

Dwight 61, St Bede 49: The Bruins (9-8, 3-3) dropped a Tri-County Conference game on the road.

Newman 63, Hall 36: The Comets overpowered the Red Devils (8-8, 1-4) in Three Rivers East play in Spring Valley.

