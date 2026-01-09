Mendota Chamber of Commerce Valentine’s Baby Contest

The Mendota Chamber of Commerce is having a Valentine’s Baby Contest. Residents can vote for their favorite baby up through noon on Valentine’s Day. (Tom Collins)

Babies that are 36 months old or younger as of Feb 14, 2026, are eligible to enter. The deadline to submit a baby for consideration is Jan 30, 2026.

To submit a baby in the contest, email a photo and info about them to bbiers@mendotachamber.com, or mail a 5x7 photo to PO Box 620, Mendota, IL 61342.

Include the baby’s full name, birthday, gender, parent names and phone number with the submission.

For more information, call (815) 539-6507.