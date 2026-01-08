Princeton Buddy Bags moves operations to larger location

Jeff and Dana Van Autreve hand over the keys to Princeton Buddy Bags President Mark Frank at the organization’s new location co-located at Johnsons Carpet Shoppe in Princeton. (Photo Provided By Tom Hassler)

Princeton Buddy Bags has moved its storage and meal-packing operations to a larger location in partnership with local nonprofit Second Story.

The move gives the organization more storage space and makes meal packing more efficient as the need for its services continues to grow.

Princeton Buddy Bags recently used the new location to pack more than 130 boxes of food, each containing 16 meals. The boxes were delivered to students attending Princeton, Ohio and Malden schools to help make sure families had food during the Christmas break.

Princeton Buddy Bags provides weekend and holiday meals to students who may not have reliable access to food outside of school.

Those interested in services or learning more can visit the organization’s website.