Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Marquette girls top Newark for third straight win: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Seneca wrestlers Sammie Greisen and Haiden Lavarier go 3-0

Marquette's Kaitlyn Davis

Marquette's Kaitlyn Davis (Brian Hoxsey)

By Brian Hoxsey

Girls basketball

Marquette 78, Newark 20: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders rolled to a third-straight win behind 19 points, 10 steals and seven assists from Kaitlyn Davis.

Madison Kozlowski had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Marquette (5-12), with Kinley Rick adding 14 points and Hunter Hopkins nine points and seven assists.

Amboy 49, Somonauk/Leland 44: At Somonauk, the Bobcats dropped the back-and-forth battle to the Clippers.

Ashley McCoy, Ella Roberts and Alexa Larson combined for 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting, while Abby Hohmann had six points and Leah Norris had eight rebounds.

Earlville 30, Hiawatha 24: At Earlville, the Red Raiders topped the Hawks.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (11 points, 10 rebounds), Audrey Scherer (seven points, 14 rebounds) and Jacey Helgesen (seven points, seven rebounds, two assists).

Boys bowling

Mendota 3,246, Streator 2,772: At the Streator Elks, the Bulldogs dropped the match to the visiting Trojans.

Streator was led by senior Cody Taylor (605 series, 210 high game), Brayden Bradley (491, 181) and Tyson Kolojay (446, 164).

Girls wrestling

Seneca’s Greisen, Lavarier win three times: At Joliet West, the Fighting Irish’s Sammie Greisen and Haiden Lavarier both went 3-0, all via pinfalls, in the quadrangular against the host Tigers, Lincoln-Way Central and Chicago Westinghouse.

Boys basketball

Hiawatha 64, Earlville 18: At Kirkland, the Red Raiders (0-13, 0-4) dropped the game to the Hawks.

Colton Fruit led Earlville with 12 points.

Flanagan-Cornell 60, Tri Point 52: At The Nest in Flanagan, the Falcons picked up the home win over the Chargers.

Prep SportsPremiumOttawa PrepsSandwich PrepsStreator PrepsWoodland PrepsFlanagan-Cornell PrepsSeneca PrepsFieldcrest PrepsSomonauk PrepsSerena PrepsNewark PrepsLeland PrepsEarlville PrepsMyWebTimesMarquette Preps
Brian Hoxsey

Brian Hoxsey

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.