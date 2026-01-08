IVCC hosting nursing program information sessions

Illinois Valley Community College will host two information sessions for prospective nursing students in January and February 2026, the college said in a news release.

A virtual session begins at 3 p.m. Jan. 27. An in-person session begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 on the main campus.

The sessions will cover admission requirements, prerequisites and the application process, said Sue Smith, director of nursing. “These sessions are essential in the planning process for application to IVCC’s program,” she said.

Students interested in Fall 2026 admission must apply by March 1 using the nursing application at ivcc.edu/apply.

Admission to the program is competitive, and students are encouraged to meet regularly with a counselor.

Registration is available at ivcc.edu/admissions/nursingadmissions.php.

For more information, contact Smith at 815-224-0489 or sue_smith@ivcc.edu.