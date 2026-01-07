Woodland boys basketball starts fast, defeats Leland: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Woodland 85, Leland 66: At Leland, the Warriors led 24-8 after the first quarter, 42-28 at halftime and 64-43 heading to the fourth in the victory over the host Panthers.

Woodland (8-6) was led by 24 points from Nate Berry, 18 points, including five 3-pointers, from Nolan Price, and nine points each from Jaron Follmer and Noah Decker.

Declan Brennan had a monster game for Leland as he scored a game-high 29 points with a game-best 20 rebounds. Hayden Spoonmore and Gunnar Swenson added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Serena 59, Reed-Custer 58: At Braidwood, the Huskers slipped past the host Comets for the win.

Eureka 72, Flanagan-Cornell 43: At Eureka, the Falcons (3-8, 0-1) trailed 25-9 after the first quarter, 36-25 at halftime and 59-36 after three quarters in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Hornets.

F-C was led by Logan Ruddy (13 points), Riley Wallace (12 points) and Reece Pelnarsh (nine points).

Fieldcrest 56, Fisher 27: At Fisher, the Knights (9-4, 2-1) rolled to the HOIC win over the Bunnies.

Dwight 57, Lexington 56: At Dwight, the Trojans slipped past the Minutemen for the home triumph.

Boys bowling

Ottawa 3,007, St. Bede 2,715: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates picked up the win over the visiting Bruins.

Bentley Thumm led Ottawa with a 584 high series and a high game of 233, while Cash Fowler added a 577 series and a high game of 211 in the win.

Boys wrestling

Ottawa 64, Clifton Central 18; Prairie Central 46, Ottawa 34: At Clifton, the Pirates (8-9) topped the Comets but fell to the Hawks in the triangular.

Mayson Munson, Kaden Kinkade, Anthony Juarez, Rizon Contreras, Wes Weatherford and Nate Worby all went 2-0 on the night, while Braeden Parker, Ashton Houdek, Jerome Bridwell, Doug Sibert, and Vaughn Anderson each went 1-1.

Seneca 72, Putnam County 12; Seneca 75, Peotone 3; Seneca 51, Plano 29: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish picked up three dual wins to improve to 15-7 on the season.

Colton Angeloff (215/285 pounds)) led Seneca with a 3-0 night, while Nichael Kucinic (144), Hanzy Zavaleta (165), Cam Chapman (106), Chris Thompson (113), Chase Rod (150) and Gunner Varland all earned two wins.