Penguin Plunge fundraiser set for Jan. 31 in Ottawa

Ice water event benefits Make-A-Wish Illinois on organization’s 40th anniversary

Team Francisco makes a coordinated dive Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, into he icy waters at the swimming pond at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa during the annual Penguin Plunge.

Supporters will plunge into ice water Jan. 31 at SkyDive Chicago in Ottawa to raise money for Make-A-Wish Illinois. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

By Shaw Local News Network

Supporters will plunge into ice water Jan. 31 at SkyDive Chicago in Ottawa to raise money for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

The annual Penguin Plunge supports granting wishes for children with critical illnesses. This year’s event coincides with Make-A-Wish Illinois’ 40th anniversary.

Participants can choose to do a full plunge individually or as a team, or elect to dip their toes, according to the organization. Registration is free, but participants are asked to raise or donate $100 per plunger.

The event will include music, food, beverages and an appearance by Make-A-Wish mascot Sparkle. A local wish family will speak about their experience.

Registration is available at wish.org/illinois/penguin.

Event sponsors include Vactor, the Jim and Debby Reilly family, Constellation La Salle Clean Energy Center and Thrush Sanitation.

