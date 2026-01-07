Penguin Plunge fundraiser set for Jan. 31 in Ottawa

Supporters will plunge into ice water Jan. 31 at SkyDive Chicago in Ottawa to raise money for Make-A-Wish Illinois. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The annual Penguin Plunge supports granting wishes for children with critical illnesses. This year’s event coincides with Make-A-Wish Illinois’ 40th anniversary.

Participants can choose to do a full plunge individually or as a team, or elect to dip their toes, according to the organization. Registration is free, but participants are asked to raise or donate $100 per plunger.

The event will include music, food, beverages and an appearance by Make-A-Wish mascot Sparkle. A local wish family will speak about their experience.

Registration is available at wish.org/illinois/penguin.

Event sponsors include Vactor, the Jim and Debby Reilly family, Constellation La Salle Clean Energy Center and Thrush Sanitation.