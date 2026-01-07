Eagle Township near Streator posts 6-ton load limit on roads due to soft conditions

A six-ton load limit is now in effect on Eagle Township roads due to seasonal conditions.

Eagle Township, just west of Streator, has implemented a 6-ton truckload limit on township roads because of seasonal road conditions, Eagle Township Highway Commissioner Keith Kuntz said.

Kuntz said signs were posted Tuesday at every intersection along the township’s boundaries to notify drivers of the restriction, which is being put in place because roads are soft from fluctuating temperatures this time of year.

“With the freeze and warming up, the roads underneath get spongy, and the blacktop will break if semis start to drive on them consistently,” Kuntz said.

The load limits are not new and are posted annually, although Kuntz said the timing is earlier than usual because of inconsistent weather recently. Typically, the restrictions are put in place in February or March.

Drivers who need to travel on posted roads may request permission by contacting the highway commissioner’s office. Kuntz said access may be allowed on days when conditions are favorable.

Those seeking permission or information on alternate routes can call Kuntz’s office at 815-257-2722.